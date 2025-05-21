Infamous Gangster Rajveer Gurjar's Dramatic Capture After Five-Year Hunt

Rajveer Gurjar, an infamous gangster on the run for half a decade, has been apprehended by the Anti-Gangster Task Force in Haryana. Gurjar was involved in a 2019 police station raid in Alwar, notorious for freeing another gangster while wielding AK-47s with his 30-member gang.

Authorities revealed that Gurjar, who was carrying an AK-56 rifle when arrested, had a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head. His reclusive lifestyle, absence from social media, and frequent movement across states like Karnataka and Maharashtra allowed him to evade law enforcement. Despite the challenges, a dedicated team managed to capture him in Rewari, Haryana.

Additional Director General Dinesh MN confirmed Gurjar's extensive criminal history, including murder charges. His arrest marks a significant closure to a case that saw 32 people already behind bars since the violent 2019 incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)