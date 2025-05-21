Taiwan Stands Firm: Lin Chia-lung Advocates Independence Amid China's Pressure

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, has asserted Taiwan's right to determine its own statehood, countering China's claims over the island. Lin expressed his desire for diplomatic dialogue, ready to extend a handshake to his Chinese counterpart to promote friendship.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has increased military activities to reinforce this stance. However, Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, and his administration reject these assertions, advocating for peaceful discussions despite China's dismissals. Lin emphasized Taiwan's democratic choice, distancing from Beijing's claims.

At a press briefing marking Lai's first year in office, Lin noted the potential for friendship by offering a handshake to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stating that Taiwan's status is for the world to recognize. Although intergovernmental interactions remain limited, Taiwan continues to seek peace while strengthening its defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)