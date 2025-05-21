Left Menu

Taiwan Stands Firm: Lin Chia-lung Advocates Independence Amid China's Pressure

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung emphasized Taiwan's right to self-governance, rebuking China's territorial claims. He expressed willingness to engage in friendly talks with Chinese officials, reflecting Taiwan's push for diplomatic recognition despite China's opposition. Taiwan remains steadfast in its democratic identity, amid military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, has asserted Taiwan's right to determine its own statehood, countering China's claims over the island. Lin expressed his desire for diplomatic dialogue, ready to extend a handshake to his Chinese counterpart to promote friendship.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has increased military activities to reinforce this stance. However, Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, and his administration reject these assertions, advocating for peaceful discussions despite China's dismissals. Lin emphasized Taiwan's democratic choice, distancing from Beijing's claims.

At a press briefing marking Lai's first year in office, Lin noted the potential for friendship by offering a handshake to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stating that Taiwan's status is for the world to recognize. Although intergovernmental interactions remain limited, Taiwan continues to seek peace while strengthening its defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

