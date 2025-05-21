Left Menu

Student Activist's Arrest Sparks National Security Investigation

Rejaz M. Sheeba Sydeek, a student activist from Kerala, is under investigation for alleged connections to terrorist groups via contacts in Pakistan. Arrested under anti-terror laws in Nagpur, authorities are probing his digital communications and affiliations, with intelligence agencies examining potential national security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rejaz M. Sheeba Sydeek, a student activist from Kerala, has become the focal point of a national security investigation after his arrest in Nagpur, where he was detained under anti-terrorism laws. The investigation intensified following the discovery of his connections with multiple phone numbers registered in Pakistan, raising serious security concerns.

A more in-depth probe aims to establish whether these contacts are linked to any terrorist organizations. Authorities are analyzing his digital footprints, including his alleged use of the dark web to engage with foreign contacts. If any connections to terror activities are confirmed, the case will escalate to national security agencies.

Sydeek, who was in Nagpur from May 5 to 7, is accused of mobilizing funds for Maoist activities and attempting to publish an underground journal. His controversial online activities, including provocative social media posts and an image of him handling firearms, have compounded his legal troubles, leading to a thorough investigation led by the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

