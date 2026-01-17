EU's Firm Stand Against US Tariff Threats

European Council President Antonio Costa reiterated on Saturday the European Union's unwavering commitment to upholding international law in light of new tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Costa disclosed that the EU would stand firm in defending its principles, especially within its member states' territories.

The remarks followed the EU's signing of a free trade agreement with Mercosur and Trump's declaration of potential tariffs against European allies for resisting his intentions concerning Greenland.

