Left Menu

Chief Justice Kait Reflects on Milestones Achieved in Legal Career

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait highlights the transformative power of the Indian Constitution. His farewell speech praised the opportunities given to individuals from diverse backgrounds, noting his journey from humble beginnings to a senior judicial role. He emphasized the ongoing need for judicial reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:47 IST
Chief Justice Kait Reflects on Milestones Achieved in Legal Career
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring farewell address, outgoing Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait underscored the progressive spirit of the Indian Constitution. The seasoned jurist, who rose from farm laborer roots, celebrated the diverse representation enabled by Dr. B R Ambedkar's visionary work.

Reflecting on his nine-month tenure, Justice Kait recalled significant personal milestones and remarked on the expansion proposals he initiated to increase the number of judicial posts, aiming to enhance the court's efficiency and accessibility.

During his time in office, Chief Justice Kait spearheaded the expedited construction of the Indore District Court, underscoring his commitment to the improvement of judicial infrastructure and the swift dispensation of justice throughout Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025