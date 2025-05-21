Chief Justice Kait Reflects on Milestones Achieved in Legal Career

In a stirring farewell address, outgoing Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait underscored the progressive spirit of the Indian Constitution. The seasoned jurist, who rose from farm laborer roots, celebrated the diverse representation enabled by Dr. B R Ambedkar's visionary work.

Reflecting on his nine-month tenure, Justice Kait recalled significant personal milestones and remarked on the expansion proposals he initiated to increase the number of judicial posts, aiming to enhance the court's efficiency and accessibility.

During his time in office, Chief Justice Kait spearheaded the expedited construction of the Indore District Court, underscoring his commitment to the improvement of judicial infrastructure and the swift dispensation of justice throughout Madhya Pradesh.

