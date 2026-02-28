Left Menu

U.S. and Israel Strike Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran targeting sites near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. Reports of attacks across Iran are surfacing as tensions escalate. The international community, including the EU and UK, calls for diplomacy to address the ongoing nuclear threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:11 IST
U.S. and Israel Strike Iran Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States and Israel initiated military operations on Iran, with the first strike reportedly near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. Nationwide strikes were reported across Iran, as President Donald Trump announced 'major combat operations' in Iran over its advancing nuclear program and missile development.

Emergency meetings were called by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic resolution. While the UK is not part of the military actions, travel warnings were issued advising against trips to Israel and Palestine.

In response to escalating tensions, Iranians are rushing to stock up on essentials like bread and water amid fears of shortages. Kuwait's military claimed to have thwarted an Iranian attack, and EU leaders urged restraint and diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

 Global
2
Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

 India
3
China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 China
4
Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026