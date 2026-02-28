U.S. and Israel Strike Iran Amid Rising Tensions
The United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran targeting sites near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. Reports of attacks across Iran are surfacing as tensions escalate. The international community, including the EU and UK, calls for diplomacy to address the ongoing nuclear threat.
The United States and Israel initiated military operations on Iran, with the first strike reportedly near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. Nationwide strikes were reported across Iran, as President Donald Trump announced 'major combat operations' in Iran over its advancing nuclear program and missile development.
Emergency meetings were called by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic resolution. While the UK is not part of the military actions, travel warnings were issued advising against trips to Israel and Palestine.
In response to escalating tensions, Iranians are rushing to stock up on essentials like bread and water amid fears of shortages. Kuwait's military claimed to have thwarted an Iranian attack, and EU leaders urged restraint and diplomacy to prevent further escalation.
