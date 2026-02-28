Left Menu

IFAB Sets New Rules to Speed Up Football Matches

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved measures to accelerate football matches and avert time-wasting, effective from 2026. New rules include countdowns for throw-ins and goal kicks, stricter substitution protocols, and expanded VAR interventions. These changes aim to enhance match efficiency and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:08 IST
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has introduced a slew of new regulations designed to hasten the pace of football games and reduce time-wasting tactics. These changes, agreed upon at the 140th Annual General Meeting in Hensol, Wales, will take effect at the 2026 World Cup and other competitions.

Notable among the new rules is the extension of countdown mechanisms to throw-ins and goal kicks. Referees can now initiate a five-second countdown if they believe players are deliberately slowing play. Failure to act in time will result in possession being awarded to the opposing team, with delayed goal kicks punished via a corner.

Additional rule changes cover substitution and injury protocols, with stricter timings enforced to prevent play stoppage tactics. VAR guidelines have also been revised, allowing intervention in specific scenarios like incorrect second yellows, mistaken identity, and erroneous corner kick decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

