CJI Surya Kant Raises Alarm Over Law Graduates' Corporate Career Shift

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, expressed concern over law graduates opting for corporate jobs instead of legal practice at courts during the 16th convocation of Gujarat National Law University. He emphasized the irreplaceable value of practical legal experience and drew an analogy with team roles in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the 16th convocation of Gujarat National Law University, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant voiced concerns about the rising trend of law graduates choosing corporate careers over practising in courts. Addressing the students, he highlighted the importance of practical experience in the legal field.

CJI Surya Kant pointed out the disparity between legal education and real-world practice, emphasizing the lessons learned from courtroom experience that classrooms cannot impart. He stressed that initial years of practice teach vital skills such as client interaction and handling courtroom dynamics.

Drawing an analogy to cricket, Surya Kant noted the importance of specialization, suggesting that law graduates should focus on honing specific skills rather than attempting to excel in all aspects of the profession. He urged students to learn from admired figures in the field who achieved distinction through focused expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

