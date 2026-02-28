Left Menu

Bihar Leads the Charge in Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign

Bihar's Health Minister Mangal Pandey announced a significant HPV vaccination drive targeting 13.15 lakh girls aged 14-15 years over the next three months to combat cervical cancer. With support from the national campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar is pioneering this public health initiative in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:09 IST
Bihar has embarked on an ambitious public health campaign to vaccinate 13.15 lakh girls aged 14-15 years against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) within three months, according to Health Minister Mangal Pandey. This initiative aims to curb cervical cancer, a prevalent concern among women in India.

Launched in Patna at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, the state campaign aligns with a national effort spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan. With Bihar leading this health endeavor, Mangal Pandey emphasized its pioneering role in healthcare advancement.

The campaign underscores Bihar's ongoing efforts, having already administered the first HPV vaccine dose to 6.79 lakh girls. Nationwide, about 1.15 crore adolescent girls are targeted annually, with free vaccine supplies facilitated by the Center available at government health facilities.

