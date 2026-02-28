Fatal College Shooting Shocks Old City

In a shocking incident, a student from Varshney Degree College was shot dead on Saturday outside the institution's gates. The attack occurred in the bustling old city area under Gandhi Park police jurisdiction. Police identified one assailant as Dhiraj Thakur, a fellow student.

The altercation appears to stem from a rivalry between the victim, Anshu Thakur, and the accused. The shooting happened after a 'Holi Milan' event, leaving another student, Prithviraj Chauhan, injured. Chauhan corroborated that the conflict was related to incidents of ragging.

Authorities have launched an intensive search operation to apprehend the gunmen. As the community reels from the tragedy, police continue to investigate the motives behind this act of violence, which has left students and residents in shock.

