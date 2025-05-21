Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Addresses Humanitarian Concerns in Gaza

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is worried about Gaza's humanitarian situation, maintaining communication with European nations and Israel to convey concerns. Spokesperson Stefan Kornelius emphasized the importance of open communication with Israel to address these issues, as discussed in a government press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:53 IST
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation unfolding in Gaza. He is actively engaged with other European nations to ensure that these concerns are communicated effectively to the Israeli government, according to his spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius.

At a routine government press conference, Kornelius emphasized the significance of maintaining open channels of dialogue with Israel in order to directly convey Germany's apprehensions.

The German government views these communications as crucial for addressing and possibly alleviating the humanitarian challenges in the region, highlighting its commitment to diplomatic engagement and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

