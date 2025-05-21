Chancellor Merz Addresses Humanitarian Concerns in Gaza

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation unfolding in Gaza. He is actively engaged with other European nations to ensure that these concerns are communicated effectively to the Israeli government, according to his spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius.

At a routine government press conference, Kornelius emphasized the significance of maintaining open channels of dialogue with Israel in order to directly convey Germany's apprehensions.

The German government views these communications as crucial for addressing and possibly alleviating the humanitarian challenges in the region, highlighting its commitment to diplomatic engagement and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)