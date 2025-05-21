Protest Erupts Over Allegations Against DMK Functionary
A young woman has accused a DMK youth wing functionary in Arakkonam of attempting to exploit her sexually, leading to protests by AIADMK. The ruling DMK has removed the accused from his position. The opposition vows continued protests seeking justice for the victim amid police inaction.
A young woman in Arakkonam has accused a DMK youth wing member of attempting to involve her in sexual exploitation for political elites, prompting AIADMK to pledge their support for her justice.
On Wednesday, AIADMK staged a protest in the Ranipet district, with women's wing secretary B Valarmathi announcing that their efforts would persist until justice is served. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and criticized the police for delayed action.
In response, DMK has dismissed the accused, R Deiva alias Deivaseyal, from his role, appointing M Kaviyarasu in his place. The AIADMK plans further protests, challenging the government's handling of the case.
