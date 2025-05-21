Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Allegations Against DMK Functionary

A young woman has accused a DMK youth wing functionary in Arakkonam of attempting to exploit her sexually, leading to protests by AIADMK. The ruling DMK has removed the accused from his position. The opposition vows continued protests seeking justice for the victim amid police inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:25 IST
Protest Erupts Over Allegations Against DMK Functionary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman in Arakkonam has accused a DMK youth wing member of attempting to involve her in sexual exploitation for political elites, prompting AIADMK to pledge their support for her justice.

On Wednesday, AIADMK staged a protest in the Ranipet district, with women's wing secretary B Valarmathi announcing that their efforts would persist until justice is served. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and criticized the police for delayed action.

In response, DMK has dismissed the accused, R Deiva alias Deivaseyal, from his role, appointing M Kaviyarasu in his place. The AIADMK plans further protests, challenging the government's handling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025