Protest Erupts Over Allegations Against DMK Functionary

A young woman in Arakkonam has accused a DMK youth wing member of attempting to involve her in sexual exploitation for political elites, prompting AIADMK to pledge their support for her justice.

On Wednesday, AIADMK staged a protest in the Ranipet district, with women's wing secretary B Valarmathi announcing that their efforts would persist until justice is served. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and criticized the police for delayed action.

In response, DMK has dismissed the accused, R Deiva alias Deivaseyal, from his role, appointing M Kaviyarasu in his place. The AIADMK plans further protests, challenging the government's handling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)