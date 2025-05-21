Protests Turn Violent: Deaths and Injuries in Sindh Over Canal Construction

In a tragic turn of events, at least two people lost their lives and many others were injured following a protest against new canal construction in Pakistan's Sindh province. The demonstration, organized by the Sindhi Saba Nationalist Party, spiraled into violence after police intervened to prevent the blockage of the National Highway in Moro city.

The unrest spread across the Matiari and Naushera Feroze districts, leaving six police officers injured. Dr. Yar Mohammad Jamali from Peoples Medical University Hospital confirmed that five individuals suffered from bullet wounds. The chaos saw protesters setting vehicles ablaze, looting trucks, and vandalizing the property of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

In response, Home Minister Lanjar urged for peaceful protests, condemning the violence. He announced that the government had temporarily halted the canal construction, emphasizing that no projects would resume without clearance from all provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)