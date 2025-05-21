Left Menu

Protests Turn Violent: Deaths and Injuries in Sindh Over Canal Construction

In Sindh province, Pakistan, protests against new canal construction turned violent, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries. The Sindhi Saba Nationalist Party's protest escalated after police intervention, leading to riots, vehicle arson, and vandalism. The government halted canal construction pending provincial agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:38 IST
Protests Turn Violent: Deaths and Injuries in Sindh Over Canal Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, at least two people lost their lives and many others were injured following a protest against new canal construction in Pakistan's Sindh province. The demonstration, organized by the Sindhi Saba Nationalist Party, spiraled into violence after police intervened to prevent the blockage of the National Highway in Moro city.

The unrest spread across the Matiari and Naushera Feroze districts, leaving six police officers injured. Dr. Yar Mohammad Jamali from Peoples Medical University Hospital confirmed that five individuals suffered from bullet wounds. The chaos saw protesters setting vehicles ablaze, looting trucks, and vandalizing the property of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

In response, Home Minister Lanjar urged for peaceful protests, condemning the violence. He announced that the government had temporarily halted the canal construction, emphasizing that no projects would resume without clearance from all provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025