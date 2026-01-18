Violence in Iran: Protests Claim Thousands of Lives
Iranian authorities reported over 5,000 fatalities from protests, with heavy clashes in Kurdish regions. Officials blame 'terrorists' and foreign influence, including Israel. The HRANA group counters, citing over 3,300 deaths and 24,000 arrests. Kurdish rights groups highlight intensified violence in northwest Iran.
Iranian officials have confirmed over 5,000 deaths resulting from recent protests across the country, attributing the violence to 'terrorists and armed rioters' who have allegedly killed 'innocent Iranians.' The protests have been particularly deadly in the Iranian Kurdish areas in northwest Iran.
The official, speaking anonymously, suggested that the involvement of 'Israel and armed groups abroad' has exacerbated the unrest. This claim follows accusations against foreign entities for instigating violence, part of a broader narrative espoused by Iranian authorities in the wake of internal disturbances.
Contrasting the official report, the U.S.-based HRANA rights group has documented 3,308 deaths, with numerous arrests confirmed. Similarly, the Norwegian-based Kurdish rights group, Hengaw, has reported severe clashes in the Kurdish regions since the protests' onset in late December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- protests
- Kurdish
- violence
- deaths
- HRANA
- Hengaw
- foreign influence
- Israel
- security personnel
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Novokuznetsk: Maternity Hospital Deaths Shake Russia
US Overdose Deaths See Record Decline, But Challenges Remain
Verified Deaths During Iran Protests: A Human Rights Report
Festive Season Road Deaths and Crashes Drop by 5%, Says Transport Minister
Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry