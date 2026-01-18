Left Menu

Violence in Iran: Protests Claim Thousands of Lives

Iranian authorities reported over 5,000 fatalities from protests, with heavy clashes in Kurdish regions. Officials blame 'terrorists' and foreign influence, including Israel. The HRANA group counters, citing over 3,300 deaths and 24,000 arrests. Kurdish rights groups highlight intensified violence in northwest Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:55 IST
Violence in Iran: Protests Claim Thousands of Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian officials have confirmed over 5,000 deaths resulting from recent protests across the country, attributing the violence to 'terrorists and armed rioters' who have allegedly killed 'innocent Iranians.' The protests have been particularly deadly in the Iranian Kurdish areas in northwest Iran.

The official, speaking anonymously, suggested that the involvement of 'Israel and armed groups abroad' has exacerbated the unrest. This claim follows accusations against foreign entities for instigating violence, part of a broader narrative espoused by Iranian authorities in the wake of internal disturbances.

Contrasting the official report, the U.S.-based HRANA rights group has documented 3,308 deaths, with numerous arrests confirmed. Similarly, the Norwegian-based Kurdish rights group, Hengaw, has reported severe clashes in the Kurdish regions since the protests' onset in late December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026