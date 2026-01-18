Violence in Iran: Protests Claim Thousands of Lives

Iranian officials have confirmed over 5,000 deaths resulting from recent protests across the country, attributing the violence to 'terrorists and armed rioters' who have allegedly killed 'innocent Iranians.' The protests have been particularly deadly in the Iranian Kurdish areas in northwest Iran.

The official, speaking anonymously, suggested that the involvement of 'Israel and armed groups abroad' has exacerbated the unrest. This claim follows accusations against foreign entities for instigating violence, part of a broader narrative espoused by Iranian authorities in the wake of internal disturbances.

Contrasting the official report, the U.S.-based HRANA rights group has documented 3,308 deaths, with numerous arrests confirmed. Similarly, the Norwegian-based Kurdish rights group, Hengaw, has reported severe clashes in the Kurdish regions since the protests' onset in late December.

(With inputs from agencies.)