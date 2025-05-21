CPI Demands Probe into Killing of Maoist Leader
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for an independent judicial investigation into the killing of 27 Maoists, including top Naxal leader Nambala Keshav Rao, by security forces. CPI raises concerns about the State's adherence to democratic norms and demands accountability for the actions taken under Operation Kagar.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for an independent investigation into the deaths of 27 Maoists, including key leader Nambala Keshav Rao, in a security operation. The calls question the adherence to democratic principles in handling insurgency cases.
General Secretary D Raja expressed concerns over what he termed as extrajudicial actions by the State. Raja emphasized the necessity of following constitutional guarantees and condemned what he described as a disregard for due process.
The CPI insists on transparency and judicial oversight, stressing that society cannot condone the State acting as judge, jury, and executioner. The party urges public discourse and advocacy for justice in the operations held in Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naxalite Violence Claims Deputy Sarpanch in Chhattisgarh
Intense Anti-Naxal Encounter Claims Women's Lives in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Chhattisgarh CM Reviews Successful 'Samadhan Shivir' Initiative
RackBank Unveils India's First AI Datacentre Park in Chhattisgarh