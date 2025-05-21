Left Menu

CPI Demands Probe into Killing of Maoist Leader

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for an independent judicial investigation into the killing of 27 Maoists, including top Naxal leader Nambala Keshav Rao, by security forces. CPI raises concerns about the State's adherence to democratic norms and demands accountability for the actions taken under Operation Kagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:58 IST
CPI Demands Probe into Killing of Maoist Leader
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for an independent investigation into the deaths of 27 Maoists, including key leader Nambala Keshav Rao, in a security operation. The calls question the adherence to democratic principles in handling insurgency cases.

General Secretary D Raja expressed concerns over what he termed as extrajudicial actions by the State. Raja emphasized the necessity of following constitutional guarantees and condemned what he described as a disregard for due process.

The CPI insists on transparency and judicial oversight, stressing that society cannot condone the State acting as judge, jury, and executioner. The party urges public discourse and advocacy for justice in the operations held in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

