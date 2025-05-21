Press Freedom Under Fire: Hong Kong's Tax Audits Raise Concerns

Concerns around press freedom in Hong Kong have resurfaced following allegations that tax authorities targeted journalists, media executives, and their families with audits lacking sufficient evidence. A leading media professional group raised alarms Wednesday, highlighting both operational stress and potential press freedom implications.

Selina Cheng, chairperson of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, criticized the Inland Revenue Department for issuing backdated tax demands to companies and individuals accused of inadequate income reporting. She described some claims as "strange" and "unreasonable." The situation adds pressure to media organizations as they navigate an already challenging environment.

While Hong Kong authorities, grappling with lingering fallout from 2019's anti-government protests, deny restrictions on press freedom, many are wary of the impact on a representative democratic space. This follows earlier drastic limitations on press entities, like the closures of Apple Daily and Stand News, brushing political censorship against dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)