Left Menu

Press Freedom Under Fire: Hong Kong's Tax Audits Raise Concerns

Hong Kong's tax authorities have targeted media figures with audits lacking evidence, raising alarms on press freedom. The moves stress media operations, despite denials of politically-motivated actions. Amid past media shutdowns and continuing regulatory pressures, Hong Kong's press freedom is increasingly restricted under intensified scrutiny and legal constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:59 IST
Press Freedom Under Fire: Hong Kong's Tax Audits Raise Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Concerns around press freedom in Hong Kong have resurfaced following allegations that tax authorities targeted journalists, media executives, and their families with audits lacking sufficient evidence. A leading media professional group raised alarms Wednesday, highlighting both operational stress and potential press freedom implications.

Selina Cheng, chairperson of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, criticized the Inland Revenue Department for issuing backdated tax demands to companies and individuals accused of inadequate income reporting. She described some claims as "strange" and "unreasonable." The situation adds pressure to media organizations as they navigate an already challenging environment.

While Hong Kong authorities, grappling with lingering fallout from 2019's anti-government protests, deny restrictions on press freedom, many are wary of the impact on a representative democratic space. This follows earlier drastic limitations on press entities, like the closures of Apple Daily and Stand News, brushing political censorship against dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025