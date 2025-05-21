Diplomatic Endeavors: Strengthening India-Denmark Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in strategic discussions with Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Morten Bodskov, in Copenhagen. The focus was on enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Denmark and finding new avenues for cooperation.

Jaishankar is currently on the second leg of his diplomatic tour, which also includes visits to the Netherlands and Germany. He expressed his pleasure at meeting Minister Bodskov and emphasized the mutual intent to deepen existing collaborations.

Earlier, Jaishankar met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, thanking her for Denmark's unwavering support in combating terrorism. He conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and acknowledged Frederiksen's commitment to sustainable global solutions.

