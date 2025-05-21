Left Menu

Diplomatic Endeavors: Strengthening India-Denmark Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Danish Minister Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities. Jaishankar also held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, expressing gratitude for Denmark's support against terrorism and their shared commitment to global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:04 IST
Diplomatic Endeavors: Strengthening India-Denmark Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in strategic discussions with Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Morten Bodskov, in Copenhagen. The focus was on enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Denmark and finding new avenues for cooperation.

Jaishankar is currently on the second leg of his diplomatic tour, which also includes visits to the Netherlands and Germany. He expressed his pleasure at meeting Minister Bodskov and emphasized the mutual intent to deepen existing collaborations.

Earlier, Jaishankar met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, thanking her for Denmark's unwavering support in combating terrorism. He conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and acknowledged Frederiksen's commitment to sustainable global solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025