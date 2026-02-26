India-Canada Talks: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

India announced on Thursday that an upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will offer a chance to foster a forward-looking partnership. Carney's four-day visit to India, starting Friday, marks his first as Canada's leader and aims to rejuvenate strained bilateral ties.

The diplomatic visit follows tensions arising from a controversial incident involving the killing of a Khalistani separatist. Carney will begin in Mumbai, participating in business events and engaging with Indian and Canadian business leaders, financial experts, and innovators. He will then proceed to New Delhi, where comprehensive discussions with Modi are scheduled for Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the meeting comes at a critical time in India-Canada relations. Both leaders are expected to reaffirm a shared vision of a constructive and balanced partnership, centered on mutual respect, strong people-to-people connections, and burgeoning economic ties.

