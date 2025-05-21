The National Herald Case: Unraveling the Political Conspiracy
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of money laundering in the National Herald case. Allegedly, proceeds amounting to Rs 988 crore were channeled under the guise of donations, with influential senior Congress leaders orchestrating the scheme for political favors.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has leveled serious charges against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the much-publicized National Herald case, accusing them of money laundering. The accusations suggest that the Gandhis, aided by senior Congress members, engineered a scheme to misuse Rs 988 crore for political advantage.
According to the ED's chargesheet, the proceeds of crime were illicitly acquired to secure party positions and election tickets. These allegations stem from the fraudulent acquisition of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which controls the National Herald.
The ED's investigation claims that the donations received by Young Indian, significantly influenced by the Gandhi family, were fabricated to continue money laundering activities. Transactions involved bogus donations and advance rents, revealing a complex web of financial misappropriation for political leverage.
