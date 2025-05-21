Left Menu

Tragic Attack on Army School Bus Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Pakistan

A suicide bombing on a Pakistani army school bus in Balochistan killed at least five individuals, including three children. Pakistan blames Indian proxies, a claim India denies. This incident heightens ongoing tensions between the nations, following a recent ceasefire agreement. No group immediately claimed the attack.

Updated: 21-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic suicide bombing targeting a Pakistani army school bus in the Balochistan province has claimed five lives, including those of three children. The attack, which occurred on Wednesday, injured several among the approximately 40 students onboard, resulting in a political uproar fueled by allegations from Pakistan against Indian-backed proxies.

Pakistan's military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quickly denounced the violence, specifically pointing to Indian terror proxies, while offering no direct evidence for these claims. The military's media division vowed that the perpetrators would face justice. In response, India dismissed the allegations as a deflection from Pakistan's own failings in addressing terrorism.

Diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations continue to mount, despite a ceasefire that came into effect on May 10. The recent escalation in hostilities, which included missile exchanges, stems from ongoing accusations from both sides alleging support for militancy. The situation remains precarious as no group has yet claimed responsibility for the dire incident in Balochistan, which is reminiscent of a devastating school attack in Peshawar in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

