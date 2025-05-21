Supreme Court Calls for Permanent Consumer Dispute Resolution Body

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Centre, mandating an evaluation of the feasibility of establishing a permanent adjudicatory forum for consumer disputes within three months.

Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh emphasized the importance of permanent roles over tenure-based positions in consumer fora to enhance decision quality and efficiency.

The court highlighted the necessity of a permanent structure for consumer forums and suggested increasing the number of permanent members and presiding officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)