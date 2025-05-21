Supreme Court Calls for Permanent Consumer Dispute Resolution Body
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a permanent adjudicatory forum for consumer disputes. This move aims to enhance the efficiency and functionality of consumer forums by replacing tenure-based roles with permanent positions, thereby encouraging more qualitative and timely decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Centre, mandating an evaluation of the feasibility of establishing a permanent adjudicatory forum for consumer disputes within three months.
Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh emphasized the importance of permanent roles over tenure-based positions in consumer fora to enhance decision quality and efficiency.
The court highlighted the necessity of a permanent structure for consumer forums and suggested increasing the number of permanent members and presiding officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement