Assassination of Yanukovych's Adviser in Madrid Sparks Concerns

Andrii Portnov, a former adviser to ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, was shot dead near the American School of Madrid. Portnov, tied to corruption and treason cases, was involved with Yanukovych's pro-Moscow agenda. His murder intensifies concerns surrounding high-profile killings in the Russia-Ukraine conflict context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pozuelodealarcon | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:10 IST
Andrii Portnov, a key adviser to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, was slain outside the American School of Madrid on Wednesday. The fatal shooting occurred as students arrived, according to Spain's Interior Ministry. Portnov's ties to the pro-Moscow regime highlighted potential motives.

Portnov held significant roles during Yanukovych's presidency, including drafting anti-uprising laws. Despite facing treason charges, his legal battles in Ukraine ended inconclusively. The U.S. later sanctioned him over corruption accusations. His assassination underscores ongoing threats linked to ex-political figures amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Spanish police are investigating the killing, noting the involvement of multiple gunmen. The assassination adds to a concerning trend of high-profile attacks, resonating with recent regional tensions. The American School community remains in shock, grappling with the incident's fallout on their doorstep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

