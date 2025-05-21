Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Banda: Young Love Ends in Mystery

In Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree. The two, reportedly in a relationship, disappeared from their homes at midnight. Authorities are investigating the incident further, with initial evidence pointing towards a tragic love story.

In a startling discovery in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, the bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in Bhavai village on Wednesday. The deceased, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were reported missing by their families around midnight, police have revealed.

Local residents discovered the bodies early Wednesday morning and promptly informed law enforcement, said Naraini Circle Officer Ambuja Trivedi. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the couple, who were from the same community, were romantically involved.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation. Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding their deaths to determine if foul play was involved or if it was a mutual decision to end their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

