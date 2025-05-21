Dowry Tragedy: NCP Leader's Kin Accused in Daughter-in-Law's Death

Three members of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's family have been apprehended in Pune district on charges related to the alleged suicide of his daughter-in-law amid suspicions of dowry harassment, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The woman reportedly ended her life by hanging on May 16 at her in-laws' Bavdhan residence in Pimpri-Chinchwad township, following persistent physical and mental harassment over dowry demands.

An FIR has been lodged against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane, who is an NCP leader, along with her sister-in-law Karishma and brother-in-law Sushil under relevant sections pertaining to abetment to suicide and domestic violence. The husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law have been arrested, while the father-in-law and brother-in-law remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)