Dowry Tragedy: NCP Leader's Kin Accused in Daughter-in-Law's Death

Three family members of an NCP leader have been arrested in Pune for allegedly abetting the suicide of his daughter-in-law over dowry harassment. An FIR has been filed against several family members, and arrests have been made. The victim’s parents claim their daughter faced abuse and demand justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's family have been apprehended in Pune district on charges related to the alleged suicide of his daughter-in-law amid suspicions of dowry harassment, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The woman reportedly ended her life by hanging on May 16 at her in-laws' Bavdhan residence in Pimpri-Chinchwad township, following persistent physical and mental harassment over dowry demands.

An FIR has been lodged against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane, who is an NCP leader, along with her sister-in-law Karishma and brother-in-law Sushil under relevant sections pertaining to abetment to suicide and domestic violence. The husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law have been arrested, while the father-in-law and brother-in-law remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

