Calls for Judicial Probe Intensify After Killing of 27 Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation have called for a judicial investigation into the killing of 27 Maoists, including their leader Nambala Keshav Rao, by security forces in Chhattisgarh. The incident raises concerns about adherence to democratic norms, with both parties condemning it as an extrajudicial act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI(ML) Liberation have demanded a judicial investigation into the recent killing of 27 Maoists, including the prominent leader Nambala Keshav Rao, by security forces in Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, CPI General Secretary D Raja expressed concerns about the violation of democratic norms by referencing Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement. Shah stated that the security forces had neutralised the Maoists, including Rao, also known as Basavaraju, the CPI-Maoist general secretary.

The CPI accused the State of bypassing legal processes and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the incident, urging democratic and progressive forces to protest against this alleged injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

