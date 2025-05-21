Calls for Judicial Probe Intensify After Killing of 27 Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI(ML) Liberation have demanded a judicial investigation into the recent killing of 27 Maoists, including the prominent leader Nambala Keshav Rao, by security forces in Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, CPI General Secretary D Raja expressed concerns about the violation of democratic norms by referencing Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement. Shah stated that the security forces had neutralised the Maoists, including Rao, also known as Basavaraju, the CPI-Maoist general secretary.

The CPI accused the State of bypassing legal processes and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the incident, urging democratic and progressive forces to protest against this alleged injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)