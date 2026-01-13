Stray Dog Killings Stir Controversy in Telangana
In Telangana’s Kamareddy district, approximately 200 stray dogs were allegedly killed, adding to a toll of nearly 500 in one week. Police have registered cases against six individuals, including village leaders, amid claims these actions were political promises to control stray animals.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning development, around 200 stray dogs were reportedly killed in Telangana's Kamareddy district, bringing the week's grim total to approximately 500, according to police reports on Tuesday.
Sources indicate that some elected village representatives, notably sarpanches, are believed to have orchestrated these killings as a fulfillment of election promises to address the stray dog issue, made during the recent gram panchayat elections.
The police have registered cases against six individuals, including five village leaders, for their involvement; similar accusations are being investigated in Hanamkonda district, where 300 dogs were allegedly killed earlier. Viscera samples are being analyzed for poison type, as the Supreme Court calls for potential state compensations for related incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
