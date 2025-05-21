Judge Slams Trump's Deportation Move as 'Unquestionably Violative'

In a controversial legal development, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy described President Donald Trump's attempts to deport immigrants to South Sudan as 'unquestionably violative' of judicial orders. The Boston-based judge emphasized that deporting migrants without the opportunity to contest their deportations goes against a prior court ruling.

Justice Department lawyer Elainis Perez confirmed the landing of the deportee-carrying plane, withholding specific location details due to operational concerns. The judge criticized Homeland Security for potentially flouting his directive, underscoring that the deportees, including individuals from Cuba, Laos, and South Sudan, were convicted of serious offenses.

Homeland Security justified the deportations as addressing illegal residency by violent offenders. However, Murphy's preliminary injunction mandates due process before deporting migrants to third countries. The legal dispute highlights ongoing tensions over immigration policies under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)