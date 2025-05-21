Judge Slams Trump's Deportation Move as 'Unquestionably Violative'
A U.S. judge criticized President Trump's move to deport immigrants to South Sudan, calling it a violation of a judicial order. Eight men convicted of serious crimes were being deported to countries other than their own. The decision sparked a legal challenge by immigrant advocates citing safety concerns.
In a controversial legal development, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy described President Donald Trump's attempts to deport immigrants to South Sudan as 'unquestionably violative' of judicial orders. The Boston-based judge emphasized that deporting migrants without the opportunity to contest their deportations goes against a prior court ruling.
Justice Department lawyer Elainis Perez confirmed the landing of the deportee-carrying plane, withholding specific location details due to operational concerns. The judge criticized Homeland Security for potentially flouting his directive, underscoring that the deportees, including individuals from Cuba, Laos, and South Sudan, were convicted of serious offenses.
Homeland Security justified the deportations as addressing illegal residency by violent offenders. However, Murphy's preliminary injunction mandates due process before deporting migrants to third countries. The legal dispute highlights ongoing tensions over immigration policies under the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chris Brown's Nightclub Altercation: Accusations and Legal Challenges in London
U.S. Judge Orders Release of Georgetown Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Activism
Rahul Gandhi Calls Legal Challenges 'Medals' Amid Bihar Visit Controversy
Forest Fiasco: Telangana's Green Controversy Fuels Legal Challenge
Legal Battle Over Deportation to South Sudan Amidst Judicial Orders