Principal's Dark Secret: A Tragic Turn at Sunrise English School

A shocking crime unfolded in Yavatmal district as a 23-year-old school principal was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, who was also a teacher at the same institution. The principal, identified as Nidhi Deshmukh, was fed up with her husband Shantanu's alcohol addiction and reportedly poisoned him.

Following the murder, Nidhi, along with three minor students, is accused of disposing of Shantanu's body in a forest area and setting it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. The incident came to light when police received information about a half-burnt body on May 15.

Further investigations revealed a missing person report in the area, leading to the identification of the deceased as Shantanu by his friends. The police claim that Nidhi confessed to the crime due to her husband's addiction and abuse. The principal was arrested on May 19, with the students detained for questioning soon after.

