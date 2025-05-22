Left Menu

Trump’s Aid Cuts: A Blow to Global Humanitarian Efforts

President Trump’s reduction of U.S. foreign aid, particularly affecting African countries like South Africa under USAID's programs, is described as 'devastating.' The U.S., previously a leading humanitarian aid donor, has seen significant reductions impacting healthcare responses, notably to HIV, causing a global ripple effect.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump emphasized the 'devastating' nature of his administration's foreign aid cuts, addressing concerns during a White House meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The decision, which has deeply affected African nations, particularly in health sectors, was met with scrutiny.

While Trump encouraged other nations to contribute financially, he highlighted the U.S.'s past aid dominance. The cuts led to various issues, although defended by the administration as a measure against wasting funds. Emerging lawsuits focus on the agency's drastic budget reductions under the oversight of businessman Elon Musk.

As the world's largest humanitarian donor, the U.S. provided substantial funds globally, including significant healthcare aid to South Africa. Nonetheless, recent cuts have compromised the nation's HIV response, with a marked decrease in essential testing and monitoring services, creating widespread concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

