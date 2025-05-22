Left Menu

Delhi's MCD Unveils New Tax Amnesty and Intensifies Disease Control Efforts

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) introduced a property tax amnesty scheme for 2025-26, waiving prior dues if current taxes are paid. The scheme follows the 2022-23 SAMRIDDHI initiative. MCD also strengthened measures against dengue and other diseases, highlighting a strategic approach for monsoon health preparedness.

Updated: 22-05-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:14 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a one-time property tax amnesty scheme for the 2025-26 fiscal year, enabling taxpayers to clear current and past dues with ease. Named 'Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana' (SUNIYO), the initiative promises significant relief by waiving old arrears and penalties, replicating the successful 2022-23 SAMRIDDHI scheme.

In parallel, the MCD is escalating its public health strategy to combat vector-borne and waterborne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, ahead of the monsoon. The strategy includes extensive fogging, spraying, and a robust IEC campaign. Hospitals are prepared with designated beds and resources for effective diagnosis and treatment.

Amidst the administrative developments, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced the removal of garbage collection charges from the property tax, acknowledging opposition from political parties and residents. Despite procedural disruptions, the civic body proceeds with initiatives aimed at enhancing public welfare and health management in Delhi.

