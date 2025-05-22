Diplomatic Tensions: Canadian Delegation Caught in West Bank Crossfire
Four Canadian personnel were near gunfire during a diplomatic delegation in the West Bank, prompting Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand to summon Israel's Ambassador for a thorough investigation and accountability.
Four Canadian personnel were part of a diplomatic delegation in the West Bank, where Israeli soldiers allegedly fired shots nearby, according to Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Anita Anand.
Anand has called for a meeting with Israel's Ambassador to convey Canada's concerns and press for a full investigation.
The incident has sparked diplomatic tensions, highlighting the volatile situation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
