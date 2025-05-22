Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Canadian Delegation Caught in West Bank Crossfire

Four Canadian personnel were near gunfire during a diplomatic delegation in the West Bank, prompting Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand to summon Israel's Ambassador for a thorough investigation and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:25 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Canadian Delegation Caught in West Bank Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four Canadian personnel were part of a diplomatic delegation in the West Bank, where Israeli soldiers allegedly fired shots nearby, according to Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Anita Anand.

Anand has called for a meeting with Israel's Ambassador to convey Canada's concerns and press for a full investigation.

The incident has sparked diplomatic tensions, highlighting the volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025