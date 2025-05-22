Israel-U.S. Alliance: Netanyahu Dismisses Speculation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly denied rumors of a diplomatic rift between Israel and the U.S., following President Trump's visit to the Gulf that did not include Israel.

During Trump's tour, which featured significant business agreements with Arab nations, media speculation arose about the exclusion of Israel, America's key ally in the region. Netanyahu, however, emphasized that he recently spoke with Trump, who reaffirmed a strong commitment to Israel.

Netanyahu also mentioned a recent conversation with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who dismissed reports of a breakdown in relations as 'fake news.' Meanwhile, Trump has publicly pressed for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis there.

(With inputs from agencies.)