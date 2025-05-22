Left Menu

Israel-U.S. Alliance: Netanyahu Dismisses Speculation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refutes claims of tension with the U.S. after President Trump's Gulf visit excluded Israel. Despite ongoing regional tensions, Netanyahu cites assurances from Trump and Vice President Vance affirming U.S. support, amid calls for resolving humanitarian issues in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:26 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly denied rumors of a diplomatic rift between Israel and the U.S., following President Trump's visit to the Gulf that did not include Israel.

During Trump's tour, which featured significant business agreements with Arab nations, media speculation arose about the exclusion of Israel, America's key ally in the region. Netanyahu, however, emphasized that he recently spoke with Trump, who reaffirmed a strong commitment to Israel.

Netanyahu also mentioned a recent conversation with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who dismissed reports of a breakdown in relations as 'fake news.' Meanwhile, Trump has publicly pressed for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

