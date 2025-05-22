Debunking Myths: South Africa's Land and Safety Dilemma

During a tense meeting in the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confronted thorny issues surrounding South Africa's racial dynamics. Trump claimed white farmers face genocide, but evidence shows this as a conspiracy theory largely debunked by South African authorities.

Claims of government-sanctioned land expropriation without compensation were also discussed. Although Ramaphosa signed a law potentially allowing it in rare cases, authorities emphasize efforts to reach agreements with landowners, and compulsory expropriation has not yet occurred.

Another contentious point was the historical song 'Kill the Boer,' alleged by Trump to incite violence. South African courts have ruled it a liberation chant, not hate speech. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) emphasized its cultural significance amid an unchanged racial land distribution in post-apartheid South Africa.

