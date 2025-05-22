U.S. Sanctions Cuban Officials Over Dissident's Detention
The U.S. government, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, imposed sanctions on four Cuban judicial officials for their involvement in the detention of dissident Luis Robles, who protested against the Cuban government in December 2020. The sanctions bar the officials from entering the U.S. for human rights violations.
The United States, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced sanctions against Cuban judiciary figures on Wednesday. These sanctions target three judges and a prosecutor involved in the 2020 detention of political dissident Luis Robles. The officials will face entry restrictions into the United States due to their roles in what the U.S. government has termed a 'gross violation of human rights.'
In December 2020, Robles was apprehended during a demonstration in Havana, where he held a sign advocating for 'Liberty' and against repression. He faced charges of 'disobedience' and 'enemy propaganda.' Rubio has labeled Robles' detention as 'arbitrary,' citing it as an example of the lack of an independent judiciary in Cuba.
Robles was one of the more than 500 prisoners released earlier this year, a move facilitated by a Biden administration agreement. Despite Cuba's 2019 constitutional guarantee for the right to protest, specific legal definitions remain delayed, causing uncertainty for protesters. The Cuban government has accused the U.S. of inciting unrest in response to these sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Intensifies Sanctions on Russian Hybrid Threats and Human Rights Violations
Court Blocks Deportations to Libya Amid Human Rights Concerns
Custodial Tragedy: Man Dies After Detention, Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan
Turkish Student Released After Weeks in Detention Over Op-Ed Criticism
Tensions Flare in Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Amid Alleged Detention