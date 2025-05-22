U.S. Sanctions Cuban Officials Over Dissident's Detention

The United States, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced sanctions against Cuban judiciary figures on Wednesday. These sanctions target three judges and a prosecutor involved in the 2020 detention of political dissident Luis Robles. The officials will face entry restrictions into the United States due to their roles in what the U.S. government has termed a 'gross violation of human rights.'

In December 2020, Robles was apprehended during a demonstration in Havana, where he held a sign advocating for 'Liberty' and against repression. He faced charges of 'disobedience' and 'enemy propaganda.' Rubio has labeled Robles' detention as 'arbitrary,' citing it as an example of the lack of an independent judiciary in Cuba.

Robles was one of the more than 500 prisoners released earlier this year, a move facilitated by a Biden administration agreement. Despite Cuba's 2019 constitutional guarantee for the right to protest, specific legal definitions remain delayed, causing uncertainty for protesters. The Cuban government has accused the U.S. of inciting unrest in response to these sanctions.

