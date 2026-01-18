Sonam Wangchuk's Detention: A Test of Democracy's Resilience
Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned climate activist, faces detention under the National Security Act, sparking debates on democracy and power misuse in India. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenges the legality of his detention, emphasizing procedural lapses and calling for widespread awareness and opposition against such government actions.
Sonam Wangchuk, a noted climate activist and Magsaysay Award winner, has been detained under the National Security Act, raising serious concerns about democracy in India. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has decried the arrest, labeling it as unlawful and questioning the integrity of public power used to suppress voices like Wangchuk's.
Gitanjali Angmo has filed a habeas corpus plea against the detention, citing procedural errors and voicing her disappointment over the lack of substantial opposition. She argues that it should be an open-and-shut case, but instead, it's mired in delays and administrative hurdles in the Supreme Court.
Despite facing legal and political challenges, Angmo remains resilient, stressing the importance of standing above party divisions. She also highlights the ongoing efforts of their educational institutes in Ladakh, HIAL and SECMOL, despite the activism-related pressures they are under.
