Echoes of Democracy: The Detention Dilemma of Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist and Magsaysay Award recipient, has recently been at the center of controversy following his detention under the stringent National Security Act. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has voiced strong discontent, alleging procedural lapses and wrongful detention driven by political motives.

Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, filed a habeas corpus petition challenging Wangchuk's detention, pointing to significant delays in the provision of documentation supporting his arrest. Despite procedural flaws, Angmo is disappointed by the limited public opposition.

Amidst strategies to garner support against the arrest, Angmo expressed concern over the increasing political polarization in society and urged citizens to transcend party ideologies to uphold democratic principles. Despite delays in their educational initiatives, she remains optimistic about post-crisis support for their institutions.

