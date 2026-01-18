Left Menu

Echoes of Democracy: The Detention Dilemma of Sonam Wangchuk

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, criticizes his arrest as a misuse of power highlighting issues in democracy. Wangchuk was detained under the NSA after protests in Ladakh. Angmo seeks legal recourse, emphasizing procedural lapses and advocates for mobilizing public support against such detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:35 IST
Echoes of Democracy: The Detention Dilemma of Sonam Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist and Magsaysay Award recipient, has recently been at the center of controversy following his detention under the stringent National Security Act. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has voiced strong discontent, alleging procedural lapses and wrongful detention driven by political motives.

Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, filed a habeas corpus petition challenging Wangchuk's detention, pointing to significant delays in the provision of documentation supporting his arrest. Despite procedural flaws, Angmo is disappointed by the limited public opposition.

Amidst strategies to garner support against the arrest, Angmo expressed concern over the increasing political polarization in society and urged citizens to transcend party ideologies to uphold democratic principles. Despite delays in their educational initiatives, she remains optimistic about post-crisis support for their institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026