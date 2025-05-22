Global Tensions Rise: Diplomacy and Conflict in Focus

The U.S. Army plans to update transgender soldiers' records to reflect their birth sex, stirring controversy and procedural challenges within the military ranks.

In Gaza, a convoy of 100 aid trucks finally crossed into the conflict zone after delays, hinting at a glimmer of hope for humanitarian relief amidst ongoing hostilities.

Syria was rocked by the brief hostage-taking of a local governor by an armed group, highlighting the country's volatile security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)