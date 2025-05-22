US Domestic Affairs: Changes Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration is ramping up efforts to address logistical challenges posed by upcoming events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Measures include potential double shifts for consular officers and incorporating artificial intelligence to expedite visa processes.

Controversy has been sparked by concerns over a range of issues, from data breaches affecting communication within the U.S. government to legal disputes involving fraudulent billing practices and Trump administration policies. A significant legal battle looms as a federal judge ruled that U.S. officials violated a court order involving deportations to South Sudan.

In another surprising development, the U.S. Air Force accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar to potentially serve as Air Force One for President Trump. Meanwhile, political tensions simmer with U.S. states suing over Trump's tariffs and the redirecting of Puerto Rico's solar funds to fossil fuel resources. Internationally, Trump's interactions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa resulted in accusations of false claims regarding racial and land issues.

