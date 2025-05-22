Budget 2025 to Help 66,000 More SuperGold Cardholders With Rates Relief

The New Zealand Government has unveiled a significant expansion to the Rates Rebate Scheme as part of Budget 2025, aiming to support an additional 66,000 SuperGold Cardholders with their property rates. The initiative, jointly announced by Local Government Minister Simon Watts and Seniors Minister Casey Costello, reflects the Government’s renewed focus on easing the financial burden on older citizens, especially those living on fixed incomes.

An Economic Boost for SuperGold Cardholders

Minister Simon Watts emphasized the broader context of the measure, noting, “It’s a really tough time for many Kiwis right now, and this Government is working at pace to grow the economy so we can take some of the financial pressure off households and ease the cost of living.”

While the economy has shown promising signs of stabilization—highlighted by declining inflation and interest rates—the Government is committed to doing more. “That’s why we’re making changes to the rates rebate scheme for SuperGold cardholders,” Mr Watts added.

Key Policy Changes and Benefits

Starting 1 July 2025, a new income abatement threshold will be introduced, raising the eligibility cap for the full rebate from $31,510 to $45,000. This adjustment aligns the threshold more closely with the income of a couple receiving only New Zealand Superannuation, ensuring that many seniors who were previously excluded will now qualify for greater assistance.

In addition to increasing eligibility, the maximum rebate amount will rise slightly from $790 to $805. While this may seem modest, the combined changes represent a substantial financial relief package totalling $154 million over four years.

A Historic First in Policy Design

“This is the first time we are introducing a separate income abatement threshold to the Rates Rebate Scheme,” said Seniors Minister Casey Costello. “It will mean that every SuperGold Cardholder earning only NZ Superannuation, with rates higher than $2000, will be eligible for the full rebate. SuperGold Cardholders earning more than $45,000 may also be entitled to a smaller rebate.”

This tailored approach marks a departure from the traditional one-size-fits-all rebate formula, acknowledging the specific financial challenges faced by older New Zealanders.

Policy Roots in Coalition Commitments

The policy reflects a commitment in the National Party and New Zealand First coalition agreement to strengthen support for SuperGold Cardholders. The agreement included a pledge to build on the existing Local Government Rates Rebate Scheme and to maximize the benefits of the SuperGold Card.

“This initiative is an example of our Government delivering on its promises to protect and uplift seniors,” Minister Costello said.

Application and Access

The rebate scheme is administered by local councils. Ratepayers who qualify under the new criteria will be able to apply for the rebate starting 1 July 2025. Application forms will be available from local councils and can also be downloaded from the New Zealand Government website (www.govt.nz). Completed forms must be submitted to local councils.

“If over-65s have questions about eligibility they can contact their council or retirement village operator,” Ms Costello advised.

A Step Toward Greater Equity for Seniors

By adjusting the rebate scheme to better reflect current income realities and cost-of-living pressures, the Government aims to ease the financial strain on older homeowners. This measure underscores the Government’s ongoing effort to provide targeted, meaningful support where it's needed most.

As the country navigates ongoing economic challenges, the enhancement of the Rates Rebate Scheme for SuperGold Cardholders stands out as a clear commitment to social equity and responsible governance.