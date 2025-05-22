North Island Councils to Receive $219M Boost for Road Recovery Post 2023 Storms

Communities across the North Island still reeling from the devastation of 2023’s extreme weather events are set to receive a significant boost from the government to aid in the recovery and rebuilding of their local road networks. Transport Minister Chris Bishop has announced an additional $219 million in funding to support local councils in completing crucial recovery works in areas battered by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

Strengthening the Backbone of Regional Recovery

The new funding, allocated in the latest national Budget, builds upon last year’s nearly $1 billion investment aimed at enhancing regional resilience and facilitating recovery. The Ministry of Transport has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure that affected regions have the support they need to rebuild lives, reconnect communities, and restore economic and social vitality.

“Rebuilding our local infrastructure is about more than just roads. It’s about reconnecting people to their communities, their workplaces, and their schools,” said Minister Bishop. “This additional $219 million will help ensure that councils can complete essential repairs quickly and efficiently, bringing stability and mobility back to the lives of those most affected.”

Targeted Support Across Five Districts

The funding will be distributed by the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to five councils that were among the hardest hit:

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council

Gisborne District Council

Hastings District Council

Napier City Council

Wairoa District Council

These councils, located in the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay regions, bore the brunt of last year's disasters, which left many roads impassable and significantly hampered local economies. The additional funding will be spread over a three-year period, beginning in the 2026/27 financial year.

According to Bishop, this forward-looking approach ensures that local authorities can plan and budget with certainty. “This initiative provides councils the assurance that central government funding will be available when they need it most. It allows them to prioritise and prepare for critical infrastructure work well in advance.”

Building Long-Term Resilience

Beyond immediate repairs, the funding is a cornerstone in the government’s broader strategy to build long-term resilience in regional transport systems. It is expected to facilitate not just restoration but also improvement of roads to better withstand future extreme weather events.

“Infrastructure resilience is fundamental to economic recovery and growth,” Bishop explained. “Reliable roads mean better access to employment, safer routes for children heading to school, and smoother transport of goods, which is vital for regional industries.”

The road repairs and upgrades are also expected to generate jobs and stimulate local economies during the construction phase. It’s a move hailed by regional leaders and community advocates who have long pushed for stronger investment in the East Coast’s infrastructure.

Looking Ahead with Confidence

This funding marks a continued effort by the government to uphold its promise to stand with disaster-struck communities. As New Zealand increasingly faces climate-related challenges, the emphasis on infrastructure resilience will likely remain a key focus of future government policy.

Minister Bishop closed his announcement with a message of hope and determination: “We are committed to helping these communities move forward. This investment is not just about fixing roads—it’s about enabling lives to resume, businesses to thrive, and communities to grow stronger than ever.”