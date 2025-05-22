Left Menu

Russia's Air Defence Shoots Down 105 Ukrainian Drones

Russia's defence ministry announced that 105 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by air defences, many targeting Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the downing of several drones aimed at the capital, with 35 reported over the Moscow region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:38 IST
Russia's Air Defence Shoots Down 105 Ukrainian Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defence ministry reported on Thursday that its air defences successfully intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones, including numerous ones headed for Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that several drones were shot down as they approached the capital, highlighting the ongoing aerial threats.

The defence ministry specifically reported that 35 drones were neutralized over the Moscow region, reinforcing its claims of effective air defence strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025