Russia's Air Defence Shoots Down 105 Ukrainian Drones
Russia's defence ministry announced that 105 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by air defences, many targeting Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the downing of several drones aimed at the capital, with 35 reported over the Moscow region.
Russia's defence ministry reported on Thursday that its air defences successfully intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones, including numerous ones headed for Moscow.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that several drones were shot down as they approached the capital, highlighting the ongoing aerial threats.
The defence ministry specifically reported that 35 drones were neutralized over the Moscow region, reinforcing its claims of effective air defence strategies.
