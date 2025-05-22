China Condemns Threats to Diplomatic Safety

China has voiced strong opposition to any actions that jeopardize the safety and security of diplomatic personnel, following reports of Israeli troops opening fire near a diplomatic delegation in the West Bank.

A Chinese government spokesperson, Mao Ning, emphasized during a press briefing that all parties, particularly Israel, should exercise restraint and refrain from escalating the situation.

China is closely monitoring developments related to this incident, signaling its commitment to maintaining stability and security in delicate diplomatic environments.

