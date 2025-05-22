Left Menu

China Condemns Threats to Diplomatic Safety

China has expressed strong opposition to actions threatening diplomatic personnel's safety after reports of Israeli soldiers firing near an official delegation in the West Bank. Emphasizing restraint, China urged Israel and involved parties to avoid further escalation, with spokesperson Mao Ning confirming close monitoring of the incident during a press briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:01 IST
China has voiced strong opposition to any actions that jeopardize the safety and security of diplomatic personnel, following reports of Israeli troops opening fire near a diplomatic delegation in the West Bank.

A Chinese government spokesperson, Mao Ning, emphasized during a press briefing that all parties, particularly Israel, should exercise restraint and refrain from escalating the situation.

China is closely monitoring developments related to this incident, signaling its commitment to maintaining stability and security in delicate diplomatic environments.

