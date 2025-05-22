Shockwaves in Washington: Tragedy Strikes Israeli Embassy
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expresses shock over a deadly antisemitic shooting at the Israeli embassy in Washington. The attack claimed the lives of two embassy staff members. Amidst rising tensions and inflammatory rhetoric, this event has triggered heightened security protocols across Israeli missions globally.
In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across international borders, two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were tragically shot and killed on Wednesday evening. This horrific act of violence occurred as they were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.
The assailant, reportedly shouting “Free, free Palestine” as he was apprehended, approached a group of four individuals before opening fire, as detailed by Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith during a news conference.
Reacting to the tragedy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his profound shock and condemned the antisemitic attack. He emphasized the urgent need to combat antisemitism and has since instructed Israeli missions worldwide to step up security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
