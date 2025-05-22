Tragedy at the Capital Jewish Museum: Diplomatic Crisis Unfolds

Two staff members from the Israeli embassy in Washington were tragically shot and killed on Wednesday evening while departing from an event at a Jewish museum. The suspect was heard shouting 'Free, free Palestine' after his arrest, adding a distressing layer of geopolitical tension to the heartbreaking event.

The incident has prompted a swift response from global leaders, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump expressing their condemnation of the attack, labeling it as an antisemitic act. The two victims, a man and a woman, were identified as embassy staff who were on the verge of getting engaged.

This tragic event comes amid Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, igniting further tensions across the Middle East. The incident has underscored the historical and ongoing complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with calls for security intensification and international justice taking center stage in the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)