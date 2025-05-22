Karnataka Political Clash: Parameshwara's Integrity Defended Amid ED Probe
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar supports Home Minister G Parameshwara amid ED's money laundering probe connected to a gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao. Allegations suggest funds from an educational trust linked to Parameshwara may have financed Rao's credit card bill. Shivakumar rebuts claims, defending Parameshwara's integrity.
In the wake of intensified searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning Home Minister G Parameshwara's alleged links to a money laundering case, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has asserted his unwavering support for his colleague, lauding him as a 'clean and honest man.'
The ED's operation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act mainly targets hawala operators routed through actress Ranya Rao's accounts, previously apprehended in connection with a gold smuggling incident. Parameshwara is accused of gifting her Rs 15-25 lakh, a notion Shivakumar vehemently dismisses as unfounded.
Further complicating the case, ED sources allegedly implicate an educational trust tied to Parameshwara in suspect payments towards Rao's credit bills. Nevertheless, Shivakumar remains defiant, pledging legal and political retaliation against the probe, which extends into broader Congress contests, including those involving Sonia Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
