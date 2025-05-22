Left Menu

Chancellor Pledges NATO Unity Amidst Rising Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized NATO's readiness to defend its territories during his visit to Vilnius. He highlighted the seriousness of maintaining security and the commitment of member states to working together to deter potential threats, underscoring the alliance's united defense strategy.

Updated: 22-05-2025 17:08 IST
In a resolute statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed NATO's commitment to collective defense during his visit to Vilnius on Thursday, asserting that the alliance will protect every inch of its territories.

Speaking at a ceremony celebrating the establishment of a German brigade in Lithuania, Merz stressed the importance of readiness and collaboration, noting that NATO members are aware of the gravity of the current geopolitical climate and their duty to uphold safety.

His remarks come amidst escalating global tensions, underscoring the imperative for unified action and robust defense strategies within the alliance to preempt any challenges against its member states.

