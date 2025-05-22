Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Renames Ramanagara: Embracing Bengaluru Identity

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to 'Bengaluru South'. The district will continue to have Ramanagara as the headquarters. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar initiated the proposal to emphasize Bengaluru's identity. The change, however, faces some opposition and political challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:14 IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Karnataka Cabinet has approved the renaming of the Ramanagara district to 'Bengaluru South', a decision aiming to reinforce the region's Bengaluru identity. The district will include Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli taluks, with Ramanagara staying as its headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, hailing from this region and representing the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, first proposed the name change. He emphasized that the decision conforms with regulatory standards and will not entail financial implications. The central government was informed, but its approval was deemed unnecessary.

The renaming faces political opposition, notably from former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has political ties to the area and threatened protest. Despite criticism regarding the impact on development, Shivakumar remains steadfast, assuring the decision's alignment with legal frameworks and state rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

