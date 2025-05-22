Karnataka Cabinet Renames Ramanagara: Embracing Bengaluru Identity

In a significant move, the Karnataka Cabinet has approved the renaming of the Ramanagara district to 'Bengaluru South', a decision aiming to reinforce the region's Bengaluru identity. The district will include Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli taluks, with Ramanagara staying as its headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, hailing from this region and representing the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, first proposed the name change. He emphasized that the decision conforms with regulatory standards and will not entail financial implications. The central government was informed, but its approval was deemed unnecessary.

The renaming faces political opposition, notably from former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has political ties to the area and threatened protest. Despite criticism regarding the impact on development, Shivakumar remains steadfast, assuring the decision's alignment with legal frameworks and state rights.

