Mizoram's Biometric Enrolment Drive: Shelter and Identity for Refugees

The Mizoram government is nearing completion of its biometric enrolment for Myanmar and Bangladeshi refugees, facing challenges like technical glitches. As of February 5, 93% of Myanmar refugees and 13% of Bangladeshi nationals have been enrolled. The state currently shelters over 38,000 people, including internally displaced persons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mizoram government is making significant progress in completing the biometric enrolment of refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to Home Minister K Sapdanga. The drive, which began last July, is currently overseen by deputy commissioners across the state as they navigate the process's final stages.

Out of 38,059 refugees residing in Mizoram, including internally displaced persons from Manipur, 93% of Myanmar refugees and 13% of Bangladeshi nationals have been successfully enrolled as of February 5. The Mizoram government aims to expedite the completion of the remaining enrolments despite the technical challenges faced.

The enrolment initiative follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs and involves collecting biometric and demographic data through the 'Foreigners Identification Portal and Biometric Enrolment' system. Located on the eastern border with Myanmar and the western border with Bangladesh, Mizoram has become a haven for those affected by military conflicts and ethnic violence in their homeland regions.

