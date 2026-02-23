Kerala's Nativity Card Bill Marks New Chapter in State Identity

The Kerala government's introduction of the Nativity Card Bill in the state Assembly marks a significant step in affirming state identity. This historic legislation aims to provide Keralites with a legal document that recognizes them as such, despite opposition boycotts over the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Revenue Minister K Rajan championed the Bill as a tool for Keralites to declare their nativity proudly. The issuance of the Nativity Card aligns with the government's decision not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, emphasizing the distinction between citizenship and nativity.

The initiative also ensures that welfare programs reach genuine beneficiaries, addressing the challenges posed by increasing migration. Critics, particularly from the BJP, have labeled the move as promoting separatism, sparking debate on national versus state identity politics.