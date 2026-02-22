Kumaraswamy Fires Back: A Political Clash in Karnataka

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy launched a fierce response against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's accusations. Kumaraswamy insisted his remarks on caste politics were serious, countering claims Siddaramaiah aimed at him and his father, Deve Gowda.

Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of benefiting from Gowda's political influence while refuting Siddaramaiah's portrayal as a social justice champion. He argued Siddaramaiah's political ascent owes much to Deve Gowda's support, challenging the notion that Congress solely champions Vokkaliga leaders.

The exchange further heated as Kumaraswamy questioned Siddaramaiah's second term and alleged a power struggle with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, urging transparency about leadership agreements. He critiqued Siddaramaiah's claims, arguing if social justice was truly valued, figures like Mallikarjun Kharge would be in leadership roles.

